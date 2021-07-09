Top 25 most important Bears in 2021: No. 17 Tarik Cohen

The Chicago Bears running back room got bigger this offseason with a few additions and it should be a deep position as we head into training camp. David Montgomery is still the primary back coming off a season where he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,070 rushing yards adding eight rushing touchdowns and 438 yards in the air with two more receiving touchdowns. Tarik Cohen was second in command for the Bears running backs but went down with a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 of last season and there hasn’t been any confirmation that Cohen will be ready for the start of the 2021 season. The Bears still have Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce on their roster as well as sixth-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, Khalil Herbert.