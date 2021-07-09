Top 25 most important Bears in 2021: No. 17 Tarik Cohen
Looking back: Following a stellar sophomore season in 2018, during which he was the Bears' second-leading receiver, Tarik Cohen couldn't quite match the same output in 2019. He totaled 71 receptions for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2018, along with 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 99 attempts. A year later, he caught more passes (79), but totaled far fewer receiving yards (456). That lack of production was more on the offense than it was on Cohen, though.www.dailyherald.com
