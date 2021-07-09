Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County HOT TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND A broad area of high pressure will continue to bring above normal temperatures to central and northern Nevada through the weekend. Expect hot temperatures in valleys with highs in the 90s to lower 100s. Lows will only drop into the middle 70s in far eastern Elko county to the upper 60s across the lower valleys across Humboldt, Lander and northern Nye counties. Record high maximums and record high minimums are possible through the weekend. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.