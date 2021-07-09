Upload your Fire Photos/Videos

A talented photographer has captured the aftermath of the Flats Fire that scorched 400 acres in the Pinyon area June 13. Zyra Raguro, an outgoing and vibrant 32-year-old Filipina, was smitten by the ravages suffered by the forest as a result of the blaze. “I am passionate about capturing photographs of people, places, communities and raw life moments,” Raguro said. “My goal is to utilize visual storytelling as a means of sharing stories of being and living.” Firefighters worked through the night on the Flats Fire near Pinyon Pines, bringing containment of the 400-plus acre fire to 30% and halting the forward rate of spread into the early morning hours of June 14. United States Forest Ser.