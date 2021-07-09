CAMARILLO IN RED, WHITE AND

CELEBRATING AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY—There were a number of Fourth of July events around town over the weekend. Above, Camarillo resident Judy Gerry visits with friends during a Fourth of July barbecue at Chapel City Church. Though Adolfo Camarillo High School wasn’t available for the city’s fireworks show, residents gathered around the outlet mall to watch the free show. At right, Bella G., 7, of Camarillo waits in the car for the fireworks to start. Below, the Lopez family of Oxnard—Irving, Alexandra, twins Jaaziah and Jazlyn, 10, and dog Roxy—set up a tent and eat pizza before the fireworks.