Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camarillo, CA

CAMARILLO IN RED, WHITE AND

By wpeditor
thecamarilloacorn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATING AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY—There were a number of Fourth of July events around town over the weekend. Above, Camarillo resident Judy Gerry visits with friends during a Fourth of July barbecue at Chapel City Church. Though Adolfo Camarillo High School wasn’t available for the city’s fireworks show, residents gathered around the outlet mall to watch the free show. At right, Bella G., 7, of Camarillo waits in the car for the fireworks to start. Below, the Lopez family of Oxnard—Irving, Alexandra, twins Jaaziah and Jazlyn, 10, and dog Roxy—set up a tent and eat pizza before the fireworks.

www.thecamarilloacorn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Camarillo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Camarillo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrating America S#Chapel City Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Society
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy