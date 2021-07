Dr. David Scholnick is suing the school for $2 million, marking the second complaint against the school in three weeks.Pacific University is facing a second lawsuit stemming from ongoing claims of mistreatment and wrongful dismissal by former professors. David Scholnick filed an official complaint June 15, claiming he was both lied to and wrongfully forced to resign by then-university general counsel, Title IX coordinator and associate vice president of human resources Jennifer Yruegas. The former tenured biology professor's $2 million suit comes less than three weeks after suspended Pacific professor Richard Paxton filed a similar claim for $1.3 million against...