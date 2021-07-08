Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Since there is such a strong sellers’ market in real estate right now my husband and I are thinking it would be a good time to sell our fixer upper home instead of investing in all the repairs and upgrades it needs. But if we sell our house, I am afraid we won’t be able to buy another, again because of the current market. So, do we buy first or sell first? Can we make any contingencies? What do we do to make sure that we don’t end up with two houses or worse yet no house?