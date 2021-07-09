College sports: Digby named head coach of Oswego State women’s ice hockey team

OSWEGO — Mark Digby has long followed the advice of his colleague and mentor, Ed Gosek, to behave like the head coach regardless of his title.

After displaying that approach more than ever over the past year while donning the interim tag and spending the 2019-20 season in the associate head role, Digby was officially promoted to head coach of the Oswego State women’s ice hockey team on July 1.

He will take over as the second head coach since the NCAA Division III program was re-launched in 2006, following Diane Dillon, who retired following the 2019-20 campaign.

“That is something that I really soaked in, you work so hard in hopes of becoming a head coach, and the reality is that if you do the right things along the way, the big picture just takes care of itself,” Digby said. “It’s exciting for me and for my family to know that we’re here, we love it here and we want to be a part of the community.”

Digby, who is a graduate of Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School, joined the Lakers men’s ice hockey team as an assistant coach under Gosek in 2010 and shifted to the women’s program in 2019 to work as the associate head coach under Dillon.

He became interim coach last June upon Dillon’s retirement and guided the program through a cancelled 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They held regular virtual meetings to discuss program principles and academic progress, and Digby lined up a series of guest speakers for online meetings.

Players interacted with experts on mental health, performance mindset, and stress management, to name a few. They also spoke to a variety of former players, most notably Rob Schremp, a Fulton native who played parts of seven NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and Atlanta Thrashers.

Digby also led the continuation of the team’s annual Christmas charity event by adjusting the ‘Teddy Bear Toss,’ to operate under state coronavirus restrictions and he volunteered for the on-campus COVID testing center and as a quarantine/isolation buddy.

“Mark has been an integral member of the Oswego community for more than 10 years,” Dr. Mary Toale, the acting Vice President for Student Affairs, stated through a press release.

“His coaching and service to the community is impactful and his commitment to holistic student success is inspirational. We are thrilled to appoint Mark as the women’s ice hockey head coach.”

Digby was attending a full-day hockey tournament for recruiting purposes on the day Oswego State announced his promotion and referred to it as “just another day in the office.”

He shared the news with his team earlier in the week and said they matched his enthusiasm to move forward.

“It has meant the world to me knowing that they have my back and they’re excited about this,” Digby said. “They want to be my teammate as much as I want to be theirs, and we have a lot of the pieces lined up so that hopefully when we get back on the ice, we can put a good product out there and be an exciting program.”

Digby played a hand in guiding the Lakers to a 16-7-4 overall record after joining the staff in 2019-20, matching the 2016-17 squad for the highest win total in five seasons. Oswego finished 10-4-4 in the NEWHL and reached the conference championship game.

Digby credited the foundation built by Dillon over 14 seasons and said his goal is to climb the ladder nationally and make the Lakers the premiere Division III program for the top players in the state.

“We have brought in some pretty high-level players that are home grown, players that have a connection to the community, and players where it means something to them to be a part of this program,” Digby said.

Over Digby’s nine seasons as an assistant coach under Gosek, the men’s team made six trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament, reached the Frozen Four on four occasions, and twice played for a national title.

The Oswego State women’s team last played on March 7, 2020, and Digby is hoping to get the team back on the ice this fall for a traditional preseason training regimen.

“It’s been a long year of talking about it, and now it will be exciting to finally get back,” Digby said. “It will be a lot of fresh faces by the time we get back on the ice, so it will be fun for people to come out and get a chance to see what we’re all about.”