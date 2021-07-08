Fact Check-Photo does not show assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise

A graphic photo that purports to show the body of the slain President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, has been miscaptioned by social media users. The image actually shows Haitian attorney Monferrier Dorval, who was killed just outside his home on August 28, 2020.

One example of the miscaptioned photo is visible here (graphic warning).

A Reuters Haiti correspondent, however, recognized the photo as showing the body of Monferrier Dorval, not Moise. Comments below the image on Facebook and on Twitter (here) also pointed to the photograph being miscaptioned.

The photo appears to be the same as that being held up by protesters in September 2020 video footage of protests in Haiti by the Associated Press, seen at the 1:18, 1:28 and 1:49 minute marks here .

Protesters took to the streets of Haiti’s capital Port-Au-Prince in outrage following the killing of Dorval in late August of last year (here). He was murdered at his home, like Moise.

Photos of Moise ( here , here ) show he was slimmer than the bloodied body in the photograph. Photos of Dorval in comparison are visible here , here .

Reuters coverage of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination is visible here , here .

Reuters reported on July 8 here that Haitian government officials had not yet determined a motive for Moise’s murder.

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. Photo in claims does not show slain Haitian Prime Minister Jovenel Moise. The graphic image is of Monferrier Dorval, a Haitian lawyer who was assassinated in August 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .