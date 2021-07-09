Cancel
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British economic calendar is all set to entertain the cable traders during the dull hours of early Friday, at 06:00 GMT with May GDP figures for 2021. Also increasing the importance of that time are Trade Balance and Industrial Production details for the stated period. Having witnessed a 2.3%...

MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700

GBP/USD stays depressed around the lowest levels since February. US issues “Do Not Travel” alert for UK over covid concerns. UK PM Johnson said infections involving someone with two vaccinations have been rising. Britain up for warning EU over NI protocol, BOE policymakers push back bullish bias. GBP/USD teases lows...
Real EstateLife Style Extra

UK house prices rise again amid record monthly sales - Rightmove

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British homes. rose by 0.7% between mid-June and early July compared with a. month earlier, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2007. despite the scaling back of a tax break for buyers on July 1,. property website Rightmove said.
Retailinvezz.com

GBP/USD: Is the sterling a buy or sell on UK freedom day?

The GBP/USD pair has been on a downward trend recently. The pair is wavering on UK’s freedom day when the government will ease its lockdown. Other catalysts this week will be UK retail sales data and ECB decision. The GBP/USD price came under pressure on UK’s freedom day. The pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY weekly fundamental and technical outlook

As investors and traders await the “Freedom Day” of the UK on July 19, 2021, the consumers are starting to show signs of uncertainty and fear due to the increased cases of the new variant. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak tested positive for COVID-19 and faced backlash from the Britons for attempting to avoid the isolation rules, causing them to reverse their decision within a few hours. The 10-day isolation rule and nervosity surrounding the lifting of restrictions on Monday are causing disruption across the British economy. Much of the economy, especially in industries such as public transportation, is encountering staff shortages due to the market fear of the new variant. As cases increase to record highs and hospitalization continue to increase, the question to ask is if the UK will experience another overwhelmed healthcare system as the restrictions are lifted?
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Falls Sharply Ahead of “Freedom Day”

The pound fell sharply against the dollar on Friday, ending the week at 1.37, having been within touching distance of the 1.39 benchmark on Thursday. The move lower came ahead of England’s so-called “Freedom Day”, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson moving England to stage 4 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown today. This means the remaining closed businesses, including nightclubs, can finally unshutter their doors as legal restrictions are ended.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Could Head Lower Before ECB Rate Meeting

The GBPEUR exchange rate failed another time to hold gains above the $1.1700 level and the pair could head lower. Thursday will see the latest European Central Bank interest rate meeting and press conference. The GBP to EUR has also been moving on the latest surge in virus variant cases...
MarketsDailyFx

UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground against a rising US Dollar. FTSE 100 bounces off 7,000 after its recent pullback. GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground above 1.3802. This area has been significant for the last 4 months, having stopped a bearish reversal on at least three prior occasions, but the pair is facing increased selling pressure amid a rising Dollar, which could see price action break below this level of support.
Benzinga

GBP/USD Is Technically Bearish And Could Reach Fresh Monthly Lows

BOE’s Saunders said policymakers likely to discuss tapering in their upcoming meetings. The UK reported a record of over 48,500 new coronavirus contagions in 24 hours. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could reach fresh monthly lows. The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3898 during London trading hours, as the pound got...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data

GBP/USD defends 1.3800 threshold, mildly bid of late. UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. Comments from EU’s von der Leyen’s NI visit, US consumer-centric data will...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the year’s low amid risk-off

Australia created 29.1K job positions in June, missing the market’s expectations. Chinese tepid growth data from the second quarter undermined the market’s sentiment. AUD/USD is about to challenge the 0.7410 support area. The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2021 low of 0.7409. The pair was affected by a dismal mood,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY directs three-day downtrend towards 152.00 ahead of UK employment data

GBP/JPY takes offers to refresh weekly low amid risk-off mood. Covid infections in UK refresh six-month top, Tokyo registers highest daily cases since May 13. UK’s Frost criticizes NI protocol, British fisheries warn of toxic EU-UK relation post Brexit. British jobs report, virus updates could offer short-term direction. GBP/JPY stays...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares weekly losses above 1.3800, UK employment data, PM Johnson eyed

GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid third downbeat day of the week. Brexit woes remain on the table, UK registers highest covid infections since January. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell testimony 2.0, US second-tier data and UK PM Johnson’s speech join the watcher’s list. GBP/USD...
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: At Risk of Further Declines

Sell the GBP/USD set a take-profit at 1.3740. Add a stop-loss at 1.3900. Set a buy-stop at 1.3850 and a take-profit at 1.3950. Add a stop-loss at 1.3770. The GBP/USD retreated during the overnight session even after a relatively dovish Jerome Powell testimony. The pair fell from Wednesday’s high of 1.3910 to a low of 1.3825.
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat Inflation And Labor Data Support Sterling For Break

Cable remains within choppy and narrowing range on Thursday, despite strong UK inflation and labor data, as well as dovish tone from Fed’s chief Powell. Improving conditions in the UK labor sector suggest that economic recovery is gaining pace, with expectations of lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, expected to further boost the sentiment.
Businessinvezz.com

GBP/USD darts lower after strong US June inflation data

The GBP/USD pair declined after the latest US inflation data. The headline CPI rose by more than 5.4% in June. Focus shifts to the latest UK CPI and US PPI data scheduled for Wednesday. The GBP/USD declined on Tuesday as investors reacted to the latest US consumer inflation data and...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3850 as UK annualized CPI beats estimates with 2.5% in June

UK CPI rises by 2.5% YoY in June vs. +2.2% expected. Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.5% in June vs. +0.2% expected. GBP/USD rises by a few pips towards 1.3850 on upbeat UK CPIs. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +2.5% in June when compared to +2.1% recorded in May while beating expectations of a +2.2% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

