Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 11 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR_Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBIs_Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB_Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S_Eflin.

MLB
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLB
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLB

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLB
FanSided

3 players Cardinals should steal in the impending Cubs fire sale

It would be an unusual occurrence, but should the Cubs and Cardinals make a deal, these three players could be involved at the trade deadline. There have been just two trades in the last 25 years between the Cubs and Cardinals. It’s rare to see division rivals swap pieces with one another, but it’s not impossible.
MLB
FanSided

Kyle Hendricks makes Chicago Cubs history with his latest gem

If the Chicago Cubs actually plan on turning this thing over in short order and avoid a lengthy rebuild as Jed Hoyer has publicly stated, Kyle Hendricks will likely be a big part of the plan. The veteran right-hander proved just how valuable he can be to a team desperate...
MLB

Jake Arrieta gets shelled again in a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Is it time for the Chicago Cubs to part ways with the veteran pitcher?

There always was a possibility this reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta would end poorly. That’s the inevitable risk that comes with a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career returning to the franchise with which he experienced his greatest personal success and helped end a 108-year World Series title drought.
MLB

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo and More

The All-Star break has officially concluded, but the hot stove is only just heating up. The July 30 MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Though there haven't been a ton of huge moves as of yet, the picture is becoming clearer as it pertains to the teams most likely to buy or sell.
MLB
FanSided

Marquee sports network completely botches Cubs go-ahead home run (Video)

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hit a go-ahead home run against the Diamondbacks, but fans at home didn’t get a chance to watch the most important part. Marquee Sports Network already doesn’t get many rave reviews from the Chicago area, and this won’t help matters. With the Cubs trying to come from behind and win on the road, catcher Willson Contreras hit a massive go-ahead home run to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead. The Cubs backstop is one of the better hitting catchers in the National League, and he proved it again on Saturday.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reaches 10 games — their longest skid in 9 years — with a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak entered double digits Monday night with a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies before 37,165 at Wrigley Field. The 10-game skid has come at an inopportune time for the Cubs, who had hoped to add on at the trade deadline if the team was in contention. While still technically in the race, the Cubs’ chances to win the division or a wild-card spot appear ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 polarizing Kris Bryant trades with New York Mets

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is nearing, and the Chicago Cubs are ready for what may end up being a retool. For now, we know the Cubs will be sellers. To what extent, however, is the real question. There are new reports that the Cubs will work on extending both Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo before they talk about any potential trades. That, alone, should give some fans a little bit of hope.
MLB

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLB

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Try It Again

The Cubs will try to end their saucy little losing streak tonight against lefty Matt Moore, which means the lineup looks familiar. That’s the same group as yesterday, with the only switch being Nico Hoerner moving down to the eight spot. They Cubs did get more than eight hits yesterday for the first time in nearly a month, so hey, go with what’s working AMIRITE?! [Edit, no, actually, that’s also swapping out Joc Pederson for Ian Happ.]
MLB

The Mets need to make a trade for Cubs’ Kris Bryant

The smile stays with you. Kris Bryant’s, that is, while he fielded the final out of the 2016 World Series. “This is going to be a tough play,” Joe Buck all but shouted on the Fox broadcast when Cleveland’s Michael Martinez hit his slow Game 7 chopper between third and the mound. As he moved quickly to his left, Bryant could have felt a burden too heavy for a thousand men.
MLB
The Game Haus

Will the Chicago Cubs Blow Everything up?

All seemed well for the Chicago Cubs in late June. Beginning their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, they appeared to be a top team in the NL. They had a record of 41-33 and were just 0.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
MLB

Franklin signs with Chicago Cubs

University of Arkansas center fielder Christian Franklin has signed with the Chicago Cubs for a $425,000 bonus, MLB.com writer Jim Callis reported Friday. Franklin, a junior who started the previous two seasons, was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs on Monday in the MLB Draft and No. 123 overall. In...
MLB

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4: Oh, well

We have had this discussion before, but I’m going to bring it up again because something that happened in the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks made me again realize how much I truly hate the three-batter minimum rule. Situation: Game tied, bottom of the seventh. Dan Winkler has entered...

