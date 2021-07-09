Movie Review: ‘First Date’

Michael Sarnoski’s Pig is the kind of wonderful out-of-left-field surprise that emerges every so often from certain corners of the American indie scene, where a previously unknown filmmaker just comes out of the gate throwing emotional haymakers, ruining an audience’s evening in the best and most soul-enriching ways possible. It’s how I imagine people must have felt after they walked out of George Washington or River of Grass must have felt in prior decades, gut-punched and raw, in awe of a new talent declaring itself to the world. Sarnoski takes an irresistible logline — a truffle hunter (Nicolas Cage, the greatest) in the wilderness near Portland has his beloved truffle pig stolen from him in the middle of the night, and he enlists the help of his buyer (Nat Wolff) in getting it back from whatever assholes did the pig-napping — and transforms it into something genuinely meaningful, defying the conventions of his premise at every turn in favor of emotional truth. It’s not a slog to watch by any means, but I think you might be unprepared for just how hard this movie hits, especially in an era where “trauma” has become a way to suggest meaning within thinly-sketched characters.