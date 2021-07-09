Movie Review: ‘First Date’
No matter how old we get in life, going on a first date is always a bit nerve-racking. First Date takes that notion to the extreme in an otherwise wacky movie that is heavily inspired by the writing of Quentin Tarantino. The film is loaded with numerous bouts of dialogue, excessive language and that all too famous Mexican standoff near the end of the film. Co-directors and screenwriters Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp make their debut with this feature film and the result is an enjoyable experience that offers plenty of laughs even if the movie proves to be too much for its own good.movies.mxdwn.com
