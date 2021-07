Japan’s “Kill Bill” restaurant boss on Friday said he will defy Covid-19 restrictions even as the government declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and suggested that the businesses that break the rules could face new financial penalties.Covid-19 related restrictions scheduled to run until 22 August include asking restaurants to close early and stop serving alcohol in exchange for a government subsidy.On Thursday, Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of the pandemic response, suggested that he would ask banks to put pressure on eateries that do not comply with the stricter measures.“We will respond by imposing penalties and...