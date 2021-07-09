EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD - 1.1847. Yesterday's impressive rally from 1.1784 (Asia) to as high as 1.1867 in New York signals recent decline has made a temporary low at Thur's 3-month trough at 1.1782 and as long as 1.1808 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 1.1894, reckon 1.1939/44 should hold.

EUR/USD Forecast: Investors keep seeking safety

Risk-off dominates financial markets to the benefit of the greenback. Stocks are sharply down, Wall Street is poised to open the red. EUR/USD is pressuring fresh three-month lows and poised to extend its slump. The American dollar is up this Monday as investors seek safety. The EUR/USD pair fell to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls stepping in at daily support

NZD/USD bounced into the close on Wall Street, albeit 0ver 0.8% underwater. Price meets starts to correct from the bearish territory for early Asia. NZD/USD is trading down by some 0.8% at the time of writing, falling from a high of 0.7003 to a low of 0.6915 on the day so far, correcting into the Wall Street close.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds from monthly lows toward 1.1825

Euro recovers as stocks continue to slide worldwide. EUR/USD bounces sharply from monthly lows to highest since Thursday. US yields collapse as risk aversion triggers demand for safe assets. The EUR/USD rebounded sharply from its lowest level since April, below 1.1770, and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1825. It...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1788; (P) 1.1820; (R1) 1.1843;. EUR/USD’s fall resumes and intraday bias is mildly on the downside. Decline from 1.2265, as the third leg of correction from 1.2348, would target 1.1703 support. On the upside, though, break of 1.1880 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 1.1974 resistance first.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

EUR/USD Slowly Falling

Early in another July week, the major currency pair is falling amid market players’ sympathies towards the American currency. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1810.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY: Bears attack 80.00 on market fears, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/JPY remains pressured around February lows after five-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid concerns relating to Delta covid variant and Inflation. US-China tussles add colors to the risk-off mood. Japan’s National Core CPI, RBA Minutes and PBOC are key events in Asia. AUD/JPY holds onto bearish sentiment, despite a recent...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 128.70; (P) 129.35; (R1) 129.81;. EUR/JPY’s fall from 134.11 resumed by breaking through 129.60 and hit as low as 128.87 so far. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper fall. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 121.63 to 134.11 at 129.34 will argue that it’s already corrective the whole up trend from 114.42. Deeper decline would be seen back to 127.07 resistance turned support. On the upside, above 129.60 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 131.07 resistance holds.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3656; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3710 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3450. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bearish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3565.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Bounces Off Support

The EUR/USD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.1765 on Monday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 55 pips or 0.46% against the US Dollar during Monday’s trading session. As for the near future, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Sterling's misery to sink cable towards the 1.3565 mark

GBP/USD has hit a fresh five-month low as worries about the Delta covid variant rise. As FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam notes, bears eye the 1.3565 level. “GBP/USD's tumble below the 1.3670 double-bottom was also exacerbated by the risk-off mood in markets, which favors a light to the safety of the US dollar. The delta strain is spreading rapidly all over the world, causing investors a rethink the economic recovery. The dollar's breather early on Tuesday and cable's inability to take advantage of it is a bearish sign. A currency pair that cannot recover is set to tumble.”
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears Preserve The Strain On Progress

The EUR/USD pair completed the week simply above the 1.1800 degrees because the dollar retained its energy heading into the weekly shut, regardless of blended US information. Retail Gross sales within the nation have been up in June 0.6%, beating the -0.4% anticipated, though Shopper Confidence contracted in July to 80.8 from 85.5, based on Michigan’s preliminary estimate.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control

EUR/USD remains pressured for third consecutive day, retreats towards monthly low. Virus concerns challenge economic recovery from the pandemic. US data, indecision over Fed’s action adds to the risk-off mood. ECB’s forward guidance will be the key amid fresh inflation target. EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risk-off mood in the market points to further falls

EUR/USD has been struggling to hold onto the 1.18 level amid a risk-off mood. New week, new lows? Covid, US inflation and technicals point down, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs. Concerns about the Delta variant and rising US inflation to push the pair lower. “In Europe, travel and...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Trend Intact as Focus on ECB

Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1740 (S1 of standard pivot point). Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. Set a buy-stop at 1.1825 and a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1770. The EUR/USD was little changed in the Asian session as traders weighed the strong US recovery...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD weekly outlook: The 1.17 level in sight

The EUR/USD pair continued to trade in a narrow range last week as markets' focus shifted towards the July ECB meeting. Once considered a non-event, the central bank is about to unveil a new monetary strategy, with market expectations set for a dovish shift. The bank has previously announced that the PEPP will run at least to March 2022 and adopted a new inflation target from "below, but close to 2%" to "2%", which, itself, somewhat dampened expectations of earlier policy normalization.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Pressured By SMAS

The decline of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate found support at the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 1.1790. In the near term future, if the currency pair surges, it would have to pass the resistance cluster of the 55– and 100– hour simple moving averages near the 1.1815 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY weekly fundamental and technical outlook

As investors and traders await the “Freedom Day” of the UK on July 19, 2021, the consumers are starting to show signs of uncertainty and fear due to the increased cases of the new variant. On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak tested positive for COVID-19 and faced backlash from the Britons for attempting to avoid the isolation rules, causing them to reverse their decision within a few hours. The 10-day isolation rule and nervosity surrounding the lifting of restrictions on Monday are causing disruption across the British economy. Much of the economy, especially in industries such as public transportation, is encountering staff shortages due to the market fear of the new variant. As cases increase to record highs and hospitalization continue to increase, the question to ask is if the UK will experience another overwhelmed healthcare system as the restrictions are lifted?
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD sellers flirt with 1.1800 as risk aversion backs USD bulls

EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend, stays pressured around intraday low. Risk appetite worsens on the covid concerns, doubts over Fed’s next moves. US-China tussles, pre-ECB mood also weigh on the quote. German Buba Monthly Report, risk catalysts will be crucial for near-term direction. EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1800, down for the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD extends daily slide, trades below 0.6950 on unabated USD strength

NZD/USD stays under strong bearish pressure on Monday. US Dollar Index extends rally to fresh multi-month highs. Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply lower. After staying relatively quiet around 0.7000 during the Asian trading hours, the NZD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure and was last seen trading at 0.6944, where it was down 0.9% on a daily basis.

