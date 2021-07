The Australian dollar has fallen significantly again during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we are rapidly approaching the 0.74 level. It is a point where I start to get aggressively short of this market, because it will be yet another breach of support in a market that has been rolling over for months. Australia seems hell-bent on destroying its own economy as lockdowns continue, so that of course will have a lot to do with what happens with the Aussie.