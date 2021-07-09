Rob Schneider-Led Indie Comedy ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ Wraps Production

You might know him as Deuce Bigalow, or the guy who yells, “you can do it!” But Rob Schneider has had a long, diverse career of making us laugh. The comedian, actor and former SNL castmember has co-starred, and made dozens of hilarious cameos, in classic comedies that still hold a place in our funny bones, before eventually moving on to starring roles that have solidified his presence as one of the premier comedians of our time.