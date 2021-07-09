Rob Schneider-Led Indie Comedy ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ Wraps Production
Rob Schneider has finished directing and starring in the indie family comedy Daddy Daughter Trip, a live-action/animation hybrid. The family comedy depicts the tale of a second-grade girl (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) who fantasizes about a fun-filled spring break vacation that her family cannot afford. Despite her mother’s (Jackie Sandler, The Wrong Missy) better judgment and with just coins in their pockets, her dreamer father (Rob Schneider) chooses to take her on a spring break vacation nevertheless. After a sequence of mishaps, their trip is rescued when they encounter a couple of well-known travel bloggers (Monica Huarte and Miguel Ángel Muñoz).movies.mxdwn.com
