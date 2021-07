While it still seems impossible to go to a party and not hear “Mr. Brightside,” The Killers’ days of making indie dance tracks are long gone. In a vague teaser video for their latest record, Pressure Machine, which will be out August 13, they depict a run-down small town. With voiceovers of residences discussing high school sweethearts and staying there forever, there’s something ominous about the dingy shots of the decrepit town. The album announcement was also accompanied by a string of fall tour dates with The Smiths guitarist, Johnny Marr, opening for them. While there isn’t a Philly date, the band will be playing Firefly Festival on August 24.