Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

By Ruma Paul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgLEw_0arhQk2X00

DHAKA (Reuters) - At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh, officials said on Friday, the latest industrial fire accident in the country.

The fire started on Thursday evening at the ground floor of a six-storey factory building in the Narayanganj district, 20 km (12 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka, run by the private firm Hashem Food and Beverage, which is a unit of Bangladesh’s multinational Sajeeb Group. The factory makes mango fruit drinks under the Shezan brand.

“Three people died from jumping off the building to escape the fire and 49 charred bodies have been recovered so far,” Mustain Billah, the administrator for the Narayanganj district, told Reuters by phone from the scene.

“It is still burning on the top floor. Firefighters are struggling to control it, as chemicals and flammable materials were stored inside the building.”

He said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Plastics and flammable substances and chemicals all made it hard to douse the fire,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a district fire service official, adding the severe heat from the fire caused cracks in the building.

Al Arefin said each floor in the building is about 35,000 square feet (3,250 square meters) but they were only accessible by two stairways and that many workers could not get out as the fire spread to the stairs.

One of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof were locked, he said.

“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could have saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the national fire service.

WHERE IS MY SON?

Many workers were injured in trying to jump off the building’s second and third floors to escape, said Shah Alam, another district fire service official.

Officials at Hashem Foods and Sajeeb Group did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

As relatives of the missing staged protests around the factory site, a mother searching for her son, Nazma Begum, cried out, “There is no justice! Where is my son?”

Narayanganj in central Bangladesh is packed with factories making everything from jute to textiles.

Disasters because of poor fire and building safety standards are common in Bangladesh, largely in the textiles sector that employs millions and contributes the most to its economy.

Industry officials promised better safety standards after the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory building in 2012 in Dhaka that killed more than 1,000 workers and injured hundreds. But many factories inside and outside the textiles sector still fall short, leading to accidents each year.

The Narayanganj district administration has formed a five-member probe committee to examine the incident, Al Arefin said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Juice#Chemicals#The Factory#Accident#Hashem Food And Beverage#Sajeeb Group#Plastics#The National Fire Service#Hashem Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Landslides kill 20 after monsoon rains in India’s Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said Sunday. India’s National Disaster Response Force said 17 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday. The injured were recovering in a hospital.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan bus blast kills 13 including Chinese; Beijing blames bomb

PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar export market shut for violating Covid-19 norms

Jul. 18—Authorities in Delhi have closed the export market in Sarojini Nagar until further orders for "grossly" violating Covid-19 norms. The order issued by sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram said during an inspection on Saturday he found that the market was "extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Major fire breaks out at Ocado warehouse after three robots collide

Ocado has apologised to customers for cancelling their orders after a major warehouse fire broke out when three robots collided.Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines tackled the blaze at the three-storey depot in Erith, south London, on Friday afternoon.Hundreds of staff were evacuated but there were no reports of injuries.The London Fire Brigade said the blaze was “very deep-seated” but that it was under control by 2.17am on Saturday.Station Commander Steve Vydelingum said that “Firefighters worked hard in hot and arduous conditions inside the warehouse” and that they would “continue to be at the scene into Saturday damping down...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Death toll rises to 17 in partial collapse of China hotel

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll in the partial collapse of a budget hotel in China's eastern city of Suzhou on Monday has risen to 17, state media said on Wednesday. Of the 23 people trapped in the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou only six survived, according to state media.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
AccidentsBBC

Salford Quays: Water safety warning after man, 19, dies in canal

A 19-year-old man has died after getting into difficulties in a canal at Salford Quays. Emergency crews started a rescue operation to save the teenager at about 16:40 BST on Sunday. The man's body was then pulled from the water three hours later, Greater Manchester Police said. Amid the hot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy