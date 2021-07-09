Bia Teams Up With Nicki Minaj For The “Whole Lotta Money” Remix

Each and every year, fans, journalists and artists battle for the mythical title known as the “Song of the Summer.” In years past, Bobby Shmurda has taken the crown with “Hot N*gga” and Cardi B has run the streets with “Bodak Yellow.” This year, Wizkid and Tems have shot off to a fast start with “Essence” and Doja Cat is not far behind with “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. However, there are a few sleeper picks in the midst like “Beating Down Yo Block” from Monaleo and “Outside” by Lil’ Deuce. Not to mention, there’s a Drake album on the way. Now, it looks like Bia is throwing her name into the mix.