A "high-end" residential cottage development will not move forward after more than 100 residents spoke out last week against the community coming to Corinth. Dozens of people delivered passionate speeches in opposition to the Avilla Fairways development at Thursday night's Corinth City Council meeting, which ran until nearly midnight. The comments at the public hearing were in addition to those heard at a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting June 28 and the more than 100 letters city officials received from neighbors against the proposed 215-unit community, which developer NexMetro Communities hoped to build on an undeveloped 24-acre lot at the northwest corner of Lake Sharon Drive and Oakmont Drive next to Oakmont Country Club.