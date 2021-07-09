Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

More than 30 states join lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices Ohio hasn't joined the suit as of yet

By Guest Author
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hty3f_0arhPk4k00

Ohio is not among 36 states suing Google over allegations the tech firm is operating a monopoly with its app store and Google Billing, but the suit could have implications in the Buckeye State.

In the Midwest, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota and South Dakota also are involved with the lawsuit, Utah v. Google. The states claim Google paid off competitors and used contracts to create a monopoly for its app store on Android phones and Google Billing.

“Millions of consumers rely on the Google Play Store to discover and download frequently used apps on their smart devices,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “Through the use of restrictive contracts and agreements, Google has used this reliance to thwart competition and create a monopoly in app distribution. What’s more, Google has knowingly passed higher than average fees along to customers, often costing consumers hundreds if not thousands of dollars they wouldn’t have spent except for Google’s dominant market position.”

The suit came out of a massive investigation that began in September 2019 and involved Iowa and most other states. Lynn Hicks, Miller’s chief of staff, said Iowa was a leader in that investigation and a 2020 lawsuit alleging Google was using anti-competitive techniques in its search engines and advertising.

In a news release, Miller noted that Google’s system shuts out competing app distribution channels, and forced app consumers to pay Google’s 30% commission by going through Google Billing.

In response to the lawsuit, Google said in a blog post that the challenge comes from a few major app developers that want preferential treatment. “Android and Google Play provide openness and choice that platforms simply don’t,” Google wrote, according to Reuters .

The latest legal challenge is led by Utah, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Among the other states involved in the lawsuit are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee  and Virginia.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post More than 30 states join lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices <h3 class='secondary-title'>Ohio hasn't joined the suit as of yet</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

326
Followers
475
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Nevada, OH
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
City
Florida, OH
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Android#Google Billing#The Google Play Store#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Report: 650,000 lead pipes still carry water in Ohio; 2nd most in U.S.

As many as 650,000 lead pipes statewide deliver water to Ohioans, according to a report released last week by the Natural Resources Defense Council. This makes Ohio the second worst state in the nation as measured by the estimated number of lead pipes (technically known as lead-containing service lines) in the water system, behind only […] The post Report: 650,000 lead pipes still carry water in Ohio; 2nd most in U.S. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Public HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

With school vaccine mandates banned, lawmaker wants mask requirements outlawed, too

Ohio schools will soon be barred from mandating that students be vaccinated against COVID-19. A Republican state lawmaker wants to also prohibit schools from mandating students and others wear face masks. Senate Bill 209, introduced by state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, is unlikely to impact school districts’ decisions for the fall, as lawmakers are on […] The post With school vaccine mandates banned, lawmaker wants mask requirements outlawed, too appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting fights in Ohio begin, this time with an open records request

The redistricting process still has a long way to go, but a battle to keep track of public records during the process has already begun in a court case between the ACLU and the Ohio House of Representatives. The ACLU asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel employees within the Ohio House and the offices […] The post Redistricting fights in Ohio begin, this time with an open records request appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Bureau of Land Management nomination

WASHINGTON — Tracy Stone-Manning and a former federal investigator during the past few days shared widely varying accounts of her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking in an Idaho national forest, as the fight over the Montanan’s nomination to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management escalated. Stone-Manning’s confirmation remains stuck in a divided U.S. Senate […] The post Conflicting versions of tree-spiking case overshadow Bureau of Land Management nomination appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Missouri StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Cities in Ohio want to use the same clean-energy financing company that saddled Missouri homeowners with debt

By Jeremy Kohler, ProPublica This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This story was co-published with The Cincinnati Enquirer.  For five years, economic development officials in Toledo, Ohio, have operated a pilot program that allows […] The post Cities in Ohio want to use the same clean-energy financing company that saddled Missouri homeowners with debt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Some voter education programs may be in jeopardy due to new Ohio law Secretary LaRose says his outreach work will continue; 'I guess we'll see them in court'

With Ohio searching for more poll workers during the pandemic last year, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had to get creative. Ohioans needed their hair cut after being indoors for months. And, perhaps just as much, they wanted to go out again for drinks. So LaRose announced two new programs meant to spur voter registration […] The post Some voter education programs may be in jeopardy due to new Ohio law <h3 class='secondary-title'>Secretary LaRose says his outreach work will continue; 'I guess we'll see them in court'</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Report: White men earn more in Ohio than any other demographic

It probably doesn't come as a shock that White men earn more in Ohio than women and minorities. But a report released Tuesday shows the disparities are striking. In 2019, the average non-White Ohioan made about 20% less than the average White male in the state. And the average White woman made almost a full third less, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Community Survey data conducted by Scioto Analysis, a Columbus-based economics and public policy firm. The post Report: White men earn more in Ohio than any other demographic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

She says vaccines make you magnetized. This lawmaker invited her testimony, chair says.

After a discredited doctor’s conspiracy theories involving COVID-19 vaccines, magnetics and 5G towers made a mockery of the Ohio House of Representatives, the Health chairman blamed the sponsor of anti-vaccination legislation for inviting the doctor to testify before the committee. House Health Committee Chairman Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, said in an interview that fellow Republican Rep. […] The post She says vaccines make you magnetized. This lawmaker invited her testimony, chair says. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CollegesPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

University tries to beat the clock on COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban Some private colleges to require vaccination

Using the clock to its advantage before state legislation outlaws the practice, Cleveland State University said it will move forward with its requirement that all on-campus students seek vaccination against COVID-19 before returning this fall. House Bill 244, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed Wednesday, forbids public K-12 schools and colleges from requiring any vaccine without […] The post University tries to beat the clock on COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban <h3 class='secondary-title'>Some private colleges to require vaccination</h3> appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’

During a recent state school board discussion of student vaccinations, a board member offered a question to the Ohio superintendent of public instruction. “I’m just wondering what kind of influence Bill Gates does have on you … “Are you paid by Bill Gates?” board member Diana Fessler asked Supt. Paolo DeMaria. The comments came during […] The post State school board member asks Ohio supt.: ‘Are you paid by Bill Gates?’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

New data: fatal overdoses leapt 22% in Ohio last year

At least 5,215 Ohioans fatally overdosed on drugs last year according to new government data, a nearly 22% increase over 2019 numbers. The data, released Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics, shows the Ohio uptick was more modest than the national rate. More than 93,000 Americans fatally overdosed in 2020, a staggering total […] The post New data: fatal overdoses leapt 22% in Ohio last year appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Public HealthPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs bill to temporarily ban school COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that could block schools from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for the fall. In the dying moments of the final legislative session before a summer recess, lawmakers tacked the vaccine provision as an amendment onto an unrelated bill regarding educational opportunities for military children. The amendment: It passed on […] The post DeWine signs bill to temporarily ban school COVID-19 vaccine mandates appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Missouri StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s key COVID-19 advisers on Thursday defended the administration’s strategies for boosting vaccinations in the states, after Missouri’s governor said federal door-to-door outreach efforts are not welcome there. Top Biden adviser Jeff Zients said anyone mischaracterizing the administration’s attempts is “doing a disservice to the country.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson voiced […] The post Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Proposal made to expand veterans’ free access to all national parks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands. “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to the incredible places that these […] The post Proposal made to expand veterans’ free access to all national parks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine using state resources for political stunt in sending troopers to border

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is cozying up to the people cozying up to a twice-impeached insurrectionist. That’s bad enough. But he’s doing it at our expense in state resources, tax dollars and community safety. He hoped you wouldn’t notice. That’s why news about the governor sending Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to the Texas-Mexico border […] The post DeWine using state resources for political stunt in sending troopers to border appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children travelled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020

More than 100 people in Ohio are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots during the 2020 election cycle, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday. LaRose acknowledged some of these cases involve “honest mistakes” and reflect only a small portion of the millions of ballots cast here in 2020. Though he touted […] The post LaRose: 104 illegally registered to vote in Ohio, 13 voted in 2020 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington, DCPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden meets with Whaley, other mayors and governors on infrastructure package

WASHINGTON —  President Joe Biden met with a group of governors and mayors on Wednesday as he seeks to build support for a massive federal infrastructure package awaiting action from Congress. Among the state and local leaders meeting with Biden was Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate for Ohio governor. Others joining Biden in […] The post Biden meets with Whaley, other mayors and governors on infrastructure package appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy