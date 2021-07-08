Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sevierville, TN

Willie Charles Barnes

Mountain Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Charles Barnes was born to Y.C. and Georgia Barnes on Dec. 12, 1941 in Prentis, Mississippi. At age 10 his family located to Detroit, Michigan. He was educated in the Detroit Public School System, on the Eastside of Detroit. He graduated in the year of 1959. He was anxious to start a new career two days after his 18th birthday he entered his new career in the United States Air Force. After his tour of Duty, he returned to Detroit’s Eastside.

www.themountainpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevierville, TN
Obituaries
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, TN
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nakia
Person
Terrence Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Dte Energy Company#Detroit Michigan#Boyd S Creek Church#This Church Body#Maryville Church#Chanze#Dequan Cross#Serenity#Camren#Christian#Genesis Staff#Smoky Mountain Staff#Brookedale#Rawlings Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy