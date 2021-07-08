Willie Charles Barnes was born to Y.C. and Georgia Barnes on Dec. 12, 1941 in Prentis, Mississippi. At age 10 his family located to Detroit, Michigan. He was educated in the Detroit Public School System, on the Eastside of Detroit. He graduated in the year of 1959. He was anxious to start a new career two days after his 18th birthday he entered his new career in the United States Air Force. After his tour of Duty, he returned to Detroit’s Eastside.