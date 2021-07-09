Let’s talk about the idea of Kevin Love signing with the Utah Jazz

No one wants to be stuck in any situation. You always want an out whether it is a blind date, a bad work party or even a job, everyone always wants an exit strategy. Professional sports organization are no different when they look at their teams. They always are straying to see how they can get out of a bad contract or how they can improve a team. We have learned there are no untradeable contracts in the NBA over the years. Al Horford just got traded for Kemba Walker in a trade of two albatross contracts. Same can be said with the Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade, as the Wizards had to attach a first round pick to Wall in the move with the Rockets because Wall’s contract was so bad. Usually there is an exit strategy for every move in the NBA if you look hard enough. Well, except for one: