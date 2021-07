The daily lineups for III Points Festival 2021 have finally arrived with the announcement of single-day tickets as well. Miami is one of the true party capitals of the world with some of the best nightclubs to groove the night (and day) away at, along with a plethora of festivals that dance music lovers can attend. Helping further prove that point is none other than III Points Festival, a multi-day experience at Mana Wynwood that is set to feature a dynamic lineup with major names in rock, hip-hop, indie, and of course, electronic as well.