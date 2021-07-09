What Is the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, and Why Does Everyone Lose Their Minds for It?

Looking for information on Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2021? We'll update this post as soon as the distillery releases specifics, which usually happens early fall. A combination of smart acquisitions, sound marketing and exceptional bourbon has made Buffalo Trace a juggernaut of American whiskey. The distillery is the arbiter of hard-to-find (or pay for) hooch — Blanton's, Weller, E.H. Taylor Jr. and even standard Buffalo Trace all go for well above their suggested retail prices — but the stuff bourbon enthusiasts chase more than any of them is known as the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC for short). And while bottles within the collection aren't all as expensive as the older Pappys (which Buffalo Trace is also responsible for), they're typically viewed in better light by whiskey nerds, many of whom view Pappy as good whiskey gone "tater bait." So why are folks spending hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars on individual bottles of Buffalo Trace Antique Collection whiskey? Here's what it is, and advice on tracking it down.