Wrestling Fans Are Waging A Silent RPG War On Live TV
Wrestling fans are a passionate bunch and on live TV, that passion is easy to spot. Through posters and t-shirts, fans share love for their favourites and fight for what they believe in — but in the background of wrestling shows, something even deeper has been brewing. See, most people settle arguments in person, or online. But wrestling fans are doing it another way: by bringing passive-aggressive posters to wrestling shows.kotaku.com
