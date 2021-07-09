Wrestling Fans Are Waging A Silent RPG War On Live TV

If you keep tabs on the “buzz" in the world of mobile games, chances are you’re aware of an action RPG from Kuro Game called Punishing: Gray Raven. It’s been out overseas for a couple of years now and has garnered massive praise for its killer story, characters, combat, and post-apocalyptic open world setting. Many have called it the cyberpunk equivelent to Genshin Impact, and if that’s even 50% accurate then consider me majorly sold. Anyway, while folks in other territories have been enjoying Punishing: Gray Raven for a while now, us folks in the West have been wondering when the heck we can get our hands on the game for ourselves. Well today Kuro has finally made it official and they’ve stamped a July 16th date for the release of Punishing: Gray Raven in North America, Europe, South-East Asia, and Australia.