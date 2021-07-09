Cancel
WWE

Wrestling Fans Are Waging A Silent RPG War On Live TV

By Leah WIlliams
Kotaku
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling fans are a passionate bunch and on live TV, that passion is easy to spot. Through posters and t-shirts, fans share love for their favourites and fight for what they believe in — but in the background of wrestling shows, something even deeper has been brewing. See, most people settle arguments in person, or online. But wrestling fans are doing it another way: by bringing passive-aggressive posters to wrestling shows.

ComicsKotaku

Avatar's Korra Spotted In Nickelodeon Fighting Game Cover Art

Nickelodeon broke the internet yesterday with the reveal of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Smash-like fighting game featuring faces from the cartoon channel’s past and present. Hype is so high for this game that folks are looking for information everywhere, like a piece of placeholder art that may in fact reveal a highly requested Nickelodeon character with a penchant for elemental beatdowns.
Video GamesKotaku

Warzone Hackers Are Forcing Cheats On Big Twitch Streamers

Demonstrating the latest trend in the increasingly active Call of Duty hacking scene, last night several high-profile Warzone streamers suddenly found their accounts boosted to level 1000 with all of their weapon skins unlocked. Accumulating prestige levels on Call of Duty: Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone normally takes a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
Video GamesKotaku

Free Idea: Add Nickelodeon's Human Stars To All-Star Brawl

By now, the announcement of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighting game has up-smashed its way through the internet. Folks are positively giddy about the prospect of beating their friends to death with the cinnamon sugary fists of Powdered Toast Man or with Helga’s toxic, obsessive love for Arnold. But among the roster of childhood faves, characters are missing that would add an even greater level of hype to the already-hype-as-hell game: Nickelodeon’s human stars.
Video GamesKotaku

Werewolves Within Is One Of The Highest-Rated Video Game Movies Ever

With a “Certified Fresh” 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 114 reviews, Ubisoft horror comedy Werewolves Within is one of the highest rated video game movies of all time. What’s its secret? An amazing cast, clever writing, and having barely anything to do with the video game it’s based on.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Real Fight’ With AEW Star Leaks

Bobby Lashley had trained in Ohio Valley Wrestling(OVW), WWE’s former developmental territory. Many future stars including former world champions like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton were part of OVW. Kenny Bolin recalls Bobby Lashley vs Mark Henry in OVW. Recently, “The Starmaker” Kenny Bolin, who was a manager...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Blame Big Name For Money in the Bank Disaster

Fans watching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event tonight got a unwelcome development as Peacock’s stream suffered through technical difficulties for a good chunk of the event. This affected a majority of the WWE universe. It is being reported that the issues are now taken care of the stream is now working as normally intended. Peacock also had issues during last month’s Hell in a Cell event. Pat McAfee said Edge’s eyes were ‘fluttering like Peacock’ during the main event.
WWE411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns had an eventful night at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank, as he defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship only to be interrupted by John Cena. After the match, Reigns took to Twitter to comment on what happened. He wrote: “The only two constants in the...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Cyberpunk Action RPG ‘Punishing: Gray Raven’ Launching on July 16th, Pre-Registration with Rewards Live Now

If you keep tabs on the “buzz" in the world of mobile games, chances are you’re aware of an action RPG from Kuro Game called Punishing: Gray Raven. It’s been out overseas for a couple of years now and has garnered massive praise for its killer story, characters, combat, and post-apocalyptic open world setting. Many have called it the cyberpunk equivelent to Genshin Impact, and if that’s even 50% accurate then consider me majorly sold. Anyway, while folks in other territories have been enjoying Punishing: Gray Raven for a while now, us folks in the West have been wondering when the heck we can get our hands on the game for ourselves. Well today Kuro has finally made it official and they’ve stamped a July 16th date for the release of Punishing: Gray Raven in North America, Europe, South-East Asia, and Australia.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Adding Female Uso To Bloodline?

WWE star Naomi, who is the wife of Jimmy Uso, had been performing on Monday Night RAW. But now, it seems she is set to leave the brand. WWE has made a quiet switch in brands for the Monday Night RAW star. As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed Naomi has been shifted from RAW to SmackDown.
Video GamesKotaku

Dark Souls Scrolling Texture Mod Chooses Violence

Dark Souls is challenging, but have you ever tried playing it drunk, on psychedelics, about to vomit, or any combination of the three? A new, totally unnecessary mod simulates that experience by making almost every texture in the hardcore action role-playing game scroll endlessly, making it seem as if the world around you is about to fall apart at the seams.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Championships, title opportunities and bragging rights were all up for grabs Sunday night as WWE presented Money in the Bank, a show headlined by the event's namesake matches and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge. Was The Head of the Table able to retain his title or did...
Video GamesKotaku

Nick Fighting Game Looks Legit, Will Prob Have Better Online Than Smash

As the classic saying goes, if you cherish something from your childhood, someday, somehow, corporate licensing departments will find a way to wring every penny from it. Such is true with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Smash-style fighting game developed by Ludosity and “exclusively announced” today by IGN. It looks...surprisingly not horrible?

