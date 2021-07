You could be forgiven if, when this game started, the last thing you expected was a pitcher’s duel. That, as they say, is why they play the game. The Royals sent their struggling ace Brad Keller to the mound, lugging his 6.39 ERA behind him. Opposite him, Cleveland sent Triston McKenzie and his 6.38 ERA to the mound. So of course, the pair combined to allow five hits in fourteen and two-thirds innings.