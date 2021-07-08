Cancel
Family Relationships

Vivian Lee Pilcher

 13 days ago

Tessa Lee and Bradley Eugene Pilcher of Loda are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter. Vivian Lee Pilcher was born at 8:37 a.m. July 1, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. She weighed 10 pounds and was 21 inches long at birth. Maternal grandparents are Bret...

