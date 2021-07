It’s always a fun time when one of of our favorite artists debuts a new music alias. This past February, that’s exactly what happened. The artist in question was that of Laidback Luke, and the alias: none other than his techno project, Dark Channel. He debuted the project with a 4-track EP titled, ‘No. 1.‘. He then followed this up with a special three-hour set from Club Space in Miami. Since then, we’ve seen him release a single titled ‘Sabotage’, but not much else. Today, that changes as Dark Chanell has just released a new two-track EP, ‘New York Five-O’.