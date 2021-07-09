Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Thinking About Buying a Minivan? We Drove Them All to Find Out Which Reigns Supreme

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you should buy a minivan is one of the great automotive conundrums for parents. After all, minivans may be the most practical and spacious family vehicles you can buy. Want three-row flexibility? Unlike most crossovers, minivans pack three legitimate rows for adults — with space behind them for more stuff. With versatile seating and cargo alignments, minivans offer the flexibility to get things just right. When three-plus children enter the picture, it's hard to argue against buying one.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Minivans#The Kia Carnival#Toyota#Chrysler#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsLa Crosse Tribune

Best-Selling Cars, SUVs and Pickups Of 2021 (To Date)

There’s not usually much movement among the U.S. top 20 best-selling models, but there were some notable changes in the first half of 2021 versus the first half of 2020, thanks to some wild cards, like lower inventories due to the ongoing computer-chip shortage. Market share is down in the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Becomes Perfect Off-Road Camper

The humble van doesn't get nearly enough recognition. Back in the 1970s, US van fans were modifying these vehicles beyond recognition, but the craze soon died down. Fast forward to 2021, and it seems like the van is making a big comeback. With the Covid-19 pandemic still far from over,...
CarsCarscoops

A Side-By-Side Ford Bronco Vs. Jeep Wrangler Comparison Is Finally Here, So What’s The Verdict?

Ever since the new Ford Bronco made its debut, we’ve been waiting to see a side-by side comparison with the Jeep Wrangler, its biggest, and frankly only, direct competition. Now we finally finally have one, but the real question is: how does the new kid on the block stack up against the reigning king of the hill? That’s what Throttle House attempts to find out in their latest video as they put the two through a series of tests both on and off-road.
Buying CarsMount Vernon News

Four great minivans to check out in 2021

The Chrysler Pacifica has been a very successful model in the category, as the company touts its product as the most-awarded minivan five years in a row. The 2021 Pacifica starts with an MSRP of $35,820 and can comfortably seat seven, with “stow-and-go” seating that tucks neatly away to make more cargo room. There are four standard models and four hybrids to choose from. The base model is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with 287 horsepower and a 9-speed automatic transmission. It can be expected to get up to 19 mpg in city driving and 28 mpg on the highway.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe Lease Offers Next-Gen SUV For $579 Per Month In July 2021

Chevrolet Tahoe discount offers are sparse during the month of July 2021. That said, a nationwide, special Chevy Tahoe lease offer is available for select 2021 Tahoe models. The LT trim level equipped with 4WD and the Signature Package can be had for $579 per month over 36 months for current lessees of 2016 model year or newer GM or non-GM vehicles.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Ditches Power Stroke Diesel V-6 Engine

Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 will no longer be available with the Power Stroke 3.0-liter V-6 diesel due to the popularity of the other engines such as the EcoBoost V-6 options. Customers who want towing ability and efficiency should now go for the PowerBoost hybrid, Ford...
CarsTop Speed

2021 Ford Mustang Legend Edition by Hennessey

From deep within the bowels of Hennessey comes a very unexpected project that involves a 2021 Ford Mustang, the black and white color scheme of the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 of 1966, and 808 horsepower of full-on, all-American muscle. Okay, maybe I’m over-selling it a little bit, as it is essentially just a rehash of Hennessey’s Heritage Edition from 2018 with a different color. But hey, this is Top Speed, and we love go-fast cars – this Mustang is certainly that, and I want to tell you a little more about it.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes SL Roadster, Aston Martin Valkyrie, BMW i3: Car News Headlines

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.
CarsFOXBusiness

Ford made a $1.8 million Mustang mistake

When you make a list, it's good to check it twice. Ford is offering 450 Australian Mustang Mach 1 buyers $4,040 each after an error was discovered in the car's marketing material that promised features it doesn't have. According to Car Advice, the promotional brochure said the Mach 1 was...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Ram 1500 Makes The Cybertruck Look Like A Joke

You may be totally enamored by your gas-guzzling Ram 1500 and the various special editions it's available in, but last week, it was announced that the truck will get the electric treatment in 2024. A shadowy teaser image accompanied the announcement, which we've now used to inspire our render of the future pickup. While we discuss the design, we'll cover what we already know about the truck, which Stellantis says will "surpass its competition." That's a big claim considering that Stellantis is late to the electric pickup party, but perhaps this is the better route, and perhaps the company can learn from the shortcomings of its rivals.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Shelby GT350 Owners Taking Ford To Court

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has been retired but its legacy lives on. Powered by the incredible 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 that churns out 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, the GT350 was the go-to choice for track enthusiasts. The Mach 1 is its most direct successor, as opposed to the Shelby GT500. For the most part, GT350 owners are very satisfied with their purchases, but a group with early-build 2016 examples are not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy