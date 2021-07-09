Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Searching for Dangerous Subject in Lyon County

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 8, 2021) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently searching for a male who fled on foot from a traffic stop in Lyon County. Troopers conducted a traffic stop near the 70 mile marker NB on Interstate 69 near Eddyville and the male operator fled from the scene. He is described as a black male, approximately 6’1″ and weighing 165 lbs. He has short hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in a wooded area near Pebble Creek Drive and KY 3305. The public is urged to be cautious when traveling through the area as the male is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone observes a subject matching this description in the area, please call 911 or Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721, and do not approach the subject.

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Eddyville, KY
Lyon County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nb#Ky 3305
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 1

Community Policy