Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. MakerDAO (MKR) is now completely decentralized, Rune Christensen, CEO of the Maker Foundation, said in a blog post today. "With several Core Units approved by governance to efficiently organize all areas of work within the DAO [decentralized autonomous organization] and the global community now responsible for every aspect of the Maker Protocol, the DAO is now fully self-sufficient and the Maker Foundation has fulfilled its bootstrapping responsibilities," he said, adding that the Foundation will formally dissolve within the next few months.