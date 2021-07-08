Cancel
Oculus Quest 2 Referral Program Jumpstarts Playing Together

uploadvr.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is now offering a referral program that suggests friends from your network to buy Oculus Quest 2 and grants store credit to those that take up the offer. Facebook says it will give out $60 in store credit — $30 to the referrer and $30 to the new buyer — when the new headset is activated in connection with the program. Some popular multiplayer games like Onward are priced around $29.99, so the program can effectively jumpstart multiplayer gaming sessions with the standalone Quest 2 by paying for the cost of the game for both players.

