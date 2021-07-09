Cancel
Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane dead at 19

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
Caitlyn Loane, a rising TikTok star from Australia, has died, her father confirmed. She was 19.

Philip Loane confirmed his daughter’s death in a statement to The Mercury on Thursday, saying: “She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family. Words can’t describe our loss.”

The teen garnered thousands of followers on social media from her TikTok videos that focused on her love of agriculture, E! Online reported. She was a fourth-generation farmer in Tasmania who was hailed as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry, the website reported.

According to News.com.au, her most recent video, was posted on June 27. The video was a compilation of photos to a song asking, “How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?”

In text across the top of the video she wrote, “What about to Tasmania?”

More than 160,000 people watched the video, which now features countless condolences, the network reported.

Caitlyn Loane’s family did not reveal her cause of death, People reported. Instead, Philip Loane told The Mercury that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ Day.”

R U OK? Day is a national day of action in Australia, aimed at sparking conversations about mental health and suicide prevention, according to the website.

The teen’s mother, Richele Loane, told The Mercury that her daughter’s smile “lit up the room.”

“She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty,” Richele Loane told the outlet. “In some photos, she has mud up to her knees.”

Caitlyn Loane also enjoyed playing Australian rules football recreationally, People reported. Her team, the Devonport Football Club, posted a statement to its Facebook page on Thursday, mourning her death.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
