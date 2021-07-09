Cancel
Stream Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, a new Vince Staples album exists for public consumption. We’ve been waiting a while. Last time the Long Beach rapper dropped a full-length statement was 2018’s FM!, one of many releases that year that blurred the line between album and EP. Today’s new Vince Staples is similarly concise, packing 10 tracks into just 22 minutes, all of it produced by Kenny Beats. But what the album lacks in length, it makes up for in the kind of self-disclosure that has been rare on Staples’ prior releases.

www.stereogum.com

Vice

Vince Staples' New Record is a Masterclass in Simplicity

Vince Staples might be more famous for calling R. Kelly a piece of shit and a child molester than for making music. The Long Beach rapper is one of the most distinctive and talented rappers of his generation, but he’s also an anomaly: a major label artist who rarely charts, a hardcore rapper who detests the glorification of violence, an incisive commentator whose interviews get more visibility than his art.

