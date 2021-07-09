Stream Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album
At long last, a new Vince Staples album exists for public consumption. We’ve been waiting a while. Last time the Long Beach rapper dropped a full-length statement was 2018’s FM!, one of many releases that year that blurred the line between album and EP. Today’s new Vince Staples is similarly concise, packing 10 tracks into just 22 minutes, all of it produced by Kenny Beats. But what the album lacks in length, it makes up for in the kind of self-disclosure that has been rare on Staples’ prior releases.www.stereogum.com
