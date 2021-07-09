Stream Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

There is no better title for this than just self-titled. Known in Chicago and in the industry worldwide as Smartbar’s extremely innovative music director, Nate Manic lives in the Bay Area now and has minted an album in which it seems he’s done almost (or actually) everything. That statement becomes more impressive when you realize that almost every song has a vocal (and by vocal we mean singing), and that the vocal is apparently also being done by Nate Manic himself.