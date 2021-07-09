Clint Eastwood: The life story you may not know

Although we've only seen two episodes so far, FX's American Horror Stories has already given us a new iconic character in the premiere: Sierra McCormick's Scarlett, aka the Rubber Woman. The prickly Scarlett becomes one of Murder House's latest victims after her dads (Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel) buy it to flip it into an upscale haunted-house experience. After a few nights in her new home, Scarlett's dark side intensifies when she puts on Tate Langdon's old gimp suit, and she spares no one who scorns her, especially not the mean girls at school. McCormick delivers a tour-de-force performance that explores every creepy and complicated aspect of Scarlett's character. So who is McCormick, and where might you have seen her before? Here's what to know about the 23-year-old actress's impressive résumé!