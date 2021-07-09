Hear Sneaker Pimps’ First New Songs In Almost 20 Years

Wow. This is the collaboration we did not know we needed. One of our longtime favorites, Tycho, has teamed up with Ben Gibbard on a brand new single titled “Only Love.”. Gibbard, who’s hailed as the highly sought after frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, is a perfect match for Tycho’s downtempo style. Both Tycho and Gibbard share the spotlight evenly on this tune. At one moment you’re floating away to Tycho’s beautiful melodic production, the next being serenaded by Ben’s iconic vocals. — The general composition of this tune is extremely dynamic as well—these five minutes seem to go by in an instant. This is definitely one that we’ll be playing over and over again.