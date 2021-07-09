Cancel
Music

Hear Sneaker Pimps' First New Songs In Almost 20 Years

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months ago, the trip-hop band Sneaker Pimps announced their first new album in almost 20 years, Squaring The Circle. Since the release of their last one, 2002’s Bloodsport, they went on a lengthy hiatus; since they announced they were reforming back in 2016, they recruited a new lead singer in Simonne Jones. Their new album is coming out in the fall and today they’ve released two new songs from it: its title track and “Fighter.” Check them out below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

