Oxfam: 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
TribTown.com
 10 days ago

CAIRO — The anti-poverty organization Oxfam says 11 people die of hunger each minute and that the number facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times over the last year. In a report titled “The Hunger Virus Multiplies,” Oxfam said Thursday that the death toll from famine outpaces...

Related
Public HealthUN News Centre

Conflict, climate change, COVID, forces more people into hunger

Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19; and one in five children around the world is stunted, UN agencies warned on Monday. New data that represents the first comprehensive global assessment of food insecurity carried out since the coronavirus pandemic began,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world’s population was undernourished. People who are undernourished are chronically hungry, meaning they don’t have enough to eat for a normal, healthy and active life for a period of at least a year. This condition is particularly...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million around globe

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID-19 crisis will exacerbate maternal and child undernutrition and child mortality in low- and middle-income countries

The economic crisis and food and health system disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic threaten to exacerbate undernutrition in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). We developed pessimistic, moderate and optimistic scenarios for 2020–2022 and used three modelling tools (MIRAGRODEP, the Lives Saved Tool and Optima Nutrition) to estimate the impacts of pandemic-induced disruptions on child stunting, wasting and mortality, maternal anaemia and children born to women with a low body mass index (BMI) in 118 LMICs. We estimated the cost of six nutrition interventions to mitigate excess stunting and child mortality due to the pandemic and to maximize alive and non-stunted children, and used the human capital approach to estimate future productivity losses. By 2022, COVID-19-related disruptions could result in an additional 9.3 million wasted children and 2.6 million stunted children, 168,000 additional child deaths, 2.1 million maternal anaemia cases, 2.1 million children born to women with a low BMI and US$29.7 billion in future productivity losses due to excess stunting and child mortality. An additional US$1.2 billion per year will be needed to mitigate these effects by scaling up nutrition interventions. Governments and donors must maintain nutrition as a priority, continue to support resilient systems and ensure the efficient use of new and existing resources.
Advocacycommunitynewscorp.com

Covid worsens poverty in Spain

For many Spaniards, everything now depends on the summer. When foreign tourists come back, there is work again. But the number of new contaminations is growing faster than the number of holidaymakers: this weekend, there were more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only if the economy, which is heavily dependent on tourism, recovers quickly, can the poverty that has spread with the pandemic also decline.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

People protest around the Capital City for Cuba

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Dozens of protesters marched through the Capital City on Sunday to protest for Cuba. Similar protest have been happening all across the country after Cuba has been experiencing shortages of food and medicine. This follows a large protest in Havana with people demanding quicker vaccinations and calls...
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Pandemic puts Brazil back on the world hunger map

Not long ago hailed for its exemplary efforts to reduce hunger, Brazil is seeing a marked deterioration in its food security indicators as the economic fallout of COVID-19 deepens and a growing number of people struggle to afford a nutritional diet amid government aid cuts. Considered an upper middle income...

