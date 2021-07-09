Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased “Feed Your Love”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single “Wannabe” with a new four-track EP that includes a previously unreleased Spice Girls song called “Feed Your Love,” which was recorded for their debut album. Per Nylon, the song was co-written by Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were also behind “Wannabe,” and it was apparently left off the album after being deemed too “racy” for the girl group’s intended audience. A snippet of the song leaked a few years ago, around the time of Spice‘s 20th anniversary, but now its received an official release. Check it out below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Your Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Listen To Previously Unreleased Gerry Rafferty Song ‘Slow Down’

Gerry Rafferty’s Rest In Blue is slated for release on September 3, a decade after the Scottish singer-songwriter’s death in 2011. This posthumous record has been put together from uncompleted demos. Rafferty’s daughter, Martha, assembled the recordings and stripped the synthesizers to showcase Rafferty’s vocals. They previewed the album with...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wye Oak Announce “Civilian” 10th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Electricty”

Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have announced Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era. They have also shared one of those bonus tracks, the previously unreleased “Electricity,” which was recorded but never mixed (until now). Listen to it below, followed by the bonus album’s tracklist and the reissue’s cover art.
Musictalentrecap.com

Mel B Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Wannabe’ with Spice Girls

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want. If the answer is a celebratory EP from the Spice Girls, then you’re in luck. The British girl group has delivered an awesome Wannabe25 EP to commemorate the 25th anniversary since releasing their hit single “Wannabe.”. Spice Girls Star Mel...
Music963kklz.com

Mel B Teases Spice Girls 25-Year Reunion Tour On Instagram

Mel B has dropped a major hint that the Spice Girls will be reuniting amid the 25th anniversary of their first song, 1996’s “Wannabe.”. She celebrated the anniversary of their debut single yesterday last month on Instagram writing, “Wowza it’s been 25 years!! How unreal is that ! We are blessed to be Spice Girls but we are honoured to have the best fans in the world. We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades.”
CelebritiesStereogum

Xenia Rubinos – “Working All The Time”

For the past year, Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles — “Who Shot Ya?, “Did My Best,” and, most recently, “Cógelo Suave” — and now she’s ready to announce where all those singles are coming from: a new full-length called Una Rosa, 14 tracks split up between a fiery RED half and a cooler BLUE side.
MusicStereogum

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

Towards the end of 1996, Dave Grohl was working on Foo Fighters’ sophomore album, what would become The Colour And The Shape. He was also going through a divorce, and he was also falling in love with someone new: Veruca Salt’s Louise Post. The two dated for a little while, and their romance inspired “Everlong,” the song that stands not only as Foo Fighters’ masterpiece but as one of the most iconic rock songs of the last 25 years. Though the relationship seemingly ended badly — Grohl supposedly cheated on Post with Winona Ryder — maybe all these years later Post thinks it’s cool that such a famous song is about her.
MusicStereogum

Alien Boy – “Nothing’s Enough”

Last month, Alien Boy announced their new album, Don’t Know What I Am, with the energetic lead single “The Way I Feel.” Today, the Portland band is back with the album’s second single, “Nothing’s Enough,” another melodic roar about the interior struggles we fear the most. “I ask again/ Am I talking to myself?” Sonia Weber sings in its opening lines. “Most days I’d rather sit alone/ Feeling close scares me the most. Here’s Weber on the track:
MusicStereogum

Shannon Lay – “Awaken And Allow” & “Geist”

A couple months ago, Shannon Lay released “Rare To Wake,” a gorgeous new track that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s announcing a whole new album, Geist, the follow-up to 2019’s August, and she’s releasing two more songs from it, “Awaken And Allow” and the album’s title track.
MusicStereogum

Runnner – “Monochrome”

Back in May, Noah Weinman announced his debut on Run For Cover, Always Repeating. The album packages last year’s One Of One EP with re-recordings of songs from 2017’s Awash. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “Awash” and “Urgent Care.” Today, Weinman’s back with one more ahead of the album’s arrival on Friday.
Rock MusicStereogum

Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Baltimore hardcore gang Turnstile returned last month with TURNSTILE LOVE CONNNECTION, the high-energy EP which came with a short film accompaniment directed by frontman Brendon Yates. A couple of days ago, the band announced via a billboard in their home city that a new album is on the way, GLOW ON. It’s officially announced today, arriving just next month, and we’re getting a taste of it with this new single, “ALIEN LOVE CALL.”
MusicStereogum

Bad Bad Hats – “Detroit Basketball”

Minneapolis-based trio Bad Bad Hats had an endearing debut in 2015 with Psychic Reader. In 2018, they unleashed their sophomore record Lightning Round, and today they’ve announced its follow-up, Walkman. The lead single, “Detroit Basketball,” is out now. The song is their signature brand of catchy indie pop with Kerry...
MusicStereogum

Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven” (Metallica Cover)

Last month, Metallica announced plans for The Metallica Blacklist, a crazy and ambitious project in which 53 different artists would try their hands at covering songs from the self-titled Metallica blockbuster known universally as the “Black Album.” We’ve posted a few of those covers as they’ve come out, and they have been wild rides. Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and OFF! have all submitted their versions of Metallica songs, and now Diet Cig have stepped into the fray, as well.
MusicStereogum

Stream Gang Of Youths’ New Surprise EP total serene, Featuring An Elbow Cover

One month ago today, Sydney rock band Gang Of Youths returned with “the angel of 8th ave.,” their first new song since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The track infused the group’s hearty arena-indie sound with some War On Drugs/Killers style synth action, and upon its release, singer David Le’aupepe told Zane Lowe, “It’s probably the only song that you’ll hear from us from now that sounds remotely kind of what we sounded like the previous kind of six to eight years.”
MusicNewsweek

Spice Girls at 25: The 10 Best Songs From The Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were a huge phenomenon all over the world, bringing Girl Power to the masses. The band had four Top 10 hits in the Billboard Hot 100, including Wannabe, which reached Number One in and stayed in the chart for 23 weeks. Wannabe was first released in the...
San Francisco, CAStereogum

Cindy – “To Be True”

The soft, dreamy San Francisco indie rock band Cindy have been around for a few years now, and they already have two albums to their name. This fall, they’ll release 1:2, their third LP. The first single is called “To Be True,” and it’s the kind of song that’s so overwhelmingly pretty that it might make you feel slightly dizzy.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Hear a new, previously unreleased Jenny Mae song

Anyway Records, the long-running local label run by Bela Koe-Krompecher, and Don Giovanni Records, the New Jersey label releasing Koe-Krompecher's forthcoming memoir (Love, Death and Photosynthesis), are planning to release a collection of unreleased songs from Columbus songwriter Jenny Mae, who died in 2017. Today, we get the first taste...
MusicStereogum

Stream Yves Tumor’s New The Asymptotical World EP

With last year’s transcendent Heaven To A Tortured Mind, Yves Tumor completed their transition from noteworthy underground electronic musician to futuristic glam-rocker extraordinaire. Last month’s new single “Jackie” kept that same energy. And now it turns out the song is the opening track for an EP that continues the evolution of one of the most fascinating musical artists out there. The Asymptotical World, out now, features “Jackie” plus five more tracks, including a duet with NAKED called “Tuck.” Stream it below.
CelebritiesPosted by
MassLive.com

Spice Girls tour hinted by band members

Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” just hinted that the Spice Girls are planning a comeback. The singer posted on Instagram Thursday that “We WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise!” She later added, “NY we are coming for ya” next to a picture of a Spice Girls poster. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy