The following is a transcript of an interview with former CISA director Chris Krebs that aired on Sunday, July 18, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: Last week, the Biden administration outlined several steps aimed at fighting back against both cyber attacks and misinformation campaigns. Chris Krebs is the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and now founding partner of Krebs Stamos Group. And he joins us now in person as a real live human here. Nice to see you, Chris. Thank you for being here. Let's start with misinformation. The- the- the surgeon general put his finger on misinformation in terms of blocking people, getting to vaccines. You fought a lot of misinformation with respect to elections. Do you see similarities between those two?