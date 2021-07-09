Cancel
Tyler, the Creator Joins Snoh Aalegra for Two New Songs: Listen

Tyler, the Creator makes guest appearances on two new tracks by singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra. “Neon Peach” and “In the Moment” appear on Aalegra’s new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. Listen to both songs below. The new songs arrive not long after Tyler’s new Call Me If You Get...

