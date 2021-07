In 1961, Danny Trejo found himself in lock-up at he Los Angeles County Jail with a person he describes as "greasy, dirty, scrawny." Charles Manson was, "so poor, he didn't have a belt, and instead used a piece of string to keep his pants up." The Machete star says he felt sorry at the time for Manson, who was so small, obviously needing protection. A few days after their first encounter, the infamous cult leader told Trejo and his cellies that he had hypnotic powers and "could get us high."