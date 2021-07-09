Cancel
Theater & Dance

BTS Share Video for New Song “Permission to Dance”: Watch

By Allison Husse y
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BTS have shared another new single. This one’s called “Permission to Dance,” and it arrives with a new video. The K-pop group made the track with Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Johnny McDaid. Listen below. After releasing Map of the Soul: 7 early last year, the group followed...

