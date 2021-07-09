BTS Share Video for New Song “Permission to Dance”: Watch

Grand returns are the perfect remedies for lengthy breaks, and Dave provides one on his latest single, “Clash,” with Stormzy. Carried by repetitive, haunting piano, the British rappers step through the curtain with egotistic proclamations that flex their respective riches. “I'm so close to my pension, my left wrist is sixty-one,” Dave raps slyly before the 27-year-old Stormzy matches his energy saying, “Rollies, got twenty-one, I been lit since twenty-one.” Elsewhere, the pair send sharp attacks to their competition, with Dave taking an indirect approach as opposed to Stormzy, who makes several references to his long-standing beef with British rapper, Chip. With Dave’s second album, We’re All Alone In This Together, locked in for a July 23 release, “Clash” is the perfect track to seize our attention for what’s next.