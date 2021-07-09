Letter to the Editor: Re: Hospital

I can’t begin to tell you how impressed I am with Adventist Rideout Hospital and the care I received. The staff, the Doctor Garg, the lab assistants Samantha and Amy. The wonderful caring nurses staff. These are the names I remember, there were more and I’m sorry if I can’t remember your names. But, Megan, Lauren, Diana, Raj were such caring, awesome nurses. Thank you all for being so professional and caring. Every single person who came into my room to do anything was very kind, which really helps when you are ill, from kitchen staff and cleaning staff…Good job.