Ariana Grande's Vevo performances are the gift that keeps on giving. After dropping a stripped down version of "POV" back in June, and teaming up with Ty Dolla $ign for a sultry performance of their duet "Safety Net" on July 7, the 28-year-old singer shared her latest performance for "My Hair." All the performances feature the singer on a stage surrounded by flowers under a purple spotlight. Grande performed alongside The Weeknd at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards and she parodied Hairspray with James Corden on The Late Late Show, but her "POV" performance marked her first solo one since she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May.