To many fans' surprise, Mark Phillips, a popular Youtuber and the standout member of the content-creating group RDCWorld, makes a hilarious appearance in the music video for Bas' new summer-ready single "The Jackie." In the final scene of the video, Phillips sees J. Cole and Bas riding around in New York and performs a slight adaptation to his running "Jermaine ! Cole!" joke that has since become a viral meme. In the video, he asks for an autograph from the Dreamville rapper, and although he didn't get one in the scene, Phillips got a much better memento in real life.