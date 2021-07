Damon Albarn is best known as the singer of both Blur and Gorillaz. On July 6th, Albarn released his newest solo song, “Polaris,” of his forthcoming new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, along with a live performance video. The album itself was set to be an orchestral piece “inspired by the landscapes of Iceland,” but during the lockdown in 2020, Albarn worked on the 11 tracks resulting in his newest album.