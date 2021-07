Eating more than a few hot dogs.Ball Park Brand/Unsplash. Pie. Meat. Blowing stuff up. Few things make Fourth of July the holiday that it is without sweats, meats, and fireworks. You might have even grilled up your favorites over the weekend. If you ate at least one hot dog you have something in common with Michelle Lesco. Who is Michelle Lesco? Other than a Tucson native, she accomplished something nearly as American as shooting off fireworks until the wee hours of the morning and napping after consuming large amounts of food: winning Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.