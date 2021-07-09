Collier officials find two mosquito species that are new to the area

Collier Mosquito Control District found two mosquito species in their traps that are new to Collier County.

Scientists collected the invasive Aedes scapularis and Aedes tortilis. This increases the number of known mosquito species in Collier County to 48.

The Aedes scapularis is a potential threat because it is capable of transmitting yellow fever and Venezuelan equine encephalitis.

The district will continue to closely monitor their collection of mosquitos each week and will be keeping an eye out for this species.

They are encouraging everyone to be proactive by wearing repellant and pouring out standing water.