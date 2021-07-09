Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Goliad by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bee; Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Bee County in south central Texas West Central Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1114 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the past couple hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Normanna, Tuleta, Pettus and Tulsita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
