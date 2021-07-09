Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dixon County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1111 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Meckling to near Wynot to near Hartington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meckling around 1120 PM CDT. Maskell around 1130 PM CDT. Vermillion around 1135 PM CDT. Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH